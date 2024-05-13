Bologna are looking to make a massive profit from the auction of Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

The 21-year-old centre-back is rated highly in Italy and has attracted interest from all the top clubs in Serie A.

He is the top defensive target for Juventus and he is also wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan and Napoli this summer.

Tottenham have their eyes on him, while German champions Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in signing Calafiori.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Bologna are hopeful of getting an auction going for Calafiori in the next transfer window.

With more clubs getting into the chase for the centre-back, Bologna are hoping to bag a fee of €25m from his sale.

It would mean a huge profit from the sale of a player who they paid €4m to sign last summer from FC Basel.

It remains to be seen whether any of Calafiori’s suitors are prepared to pay such a figure for him in the upcoming transfer window.