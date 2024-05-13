Derby County could soon open talks with Barnsley star Herbie Kane to snap him up on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The former Liverpool academy product joined Barnsley in October 2020 and has established himself as a key part of the League One outfit.

This season, Kane scored nine times while registering five assists in 43 league appearances, but failed to help Barnsley secure promotion.

Kane’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he is set to leave on a free transfer.

Newly promoted Derby are interested in acquiring Kane’s signature and the player is also keen to play in the Championship next season.

It has been claimed that Derby could well soon open talks with Kane to try to find an agreement.

Paul Warne wants to strengthen his squad in the summer and believes Kane could be a good fit for his midfield.

All eyes will be on whether Derby do invite Kane to sit round the table for talks about him moving to Pride Park.