Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he does not believe most Tottenham Hotspur fans want his team to lose against Manchester City in order to stop Arsenal from winning the Premier League title.

If Manchester City win their last two games they will confirm a fourth Premier League title in a row.

They will be taking on Spurs tomorrow and Arsenal are desperate for their north London rivals to get something from the game against the reigning Premier League champions.

A section of Spurs fans also want their team to lose in order to stop Arsenal from winning the Premier League but Postecoglou stressed that most Tottenham supporters do not want that.

He does not believe fans want to watch their team lose and the Spurs boss wants his team to continue to improve by trying to beat a team of Manchester City’s calibre.

The Aussie insisted that he does not care about rivalry or bragging rights at this point.

Postecoglou said in a press conference: “If you’re going by social media then 99% of them will [want Spurs to lose] but please don’t tell me that’s your world. If it is you need counselling.

“I understand rivalry but I’ll never understand anyone wanting their own team to lose.

“People are allowed to feel the way they do but I’ve been consistent and strong in my belief that it’s important for this club to get to where we want to, not look for a silver bullet, it’s hard work, perseverance, quality not false dawns and knows what real success looks like.

“Anything in between, bragging rights, are meaningless to me. We’ve got a game tomorrow we want to win.

“You think the majority of our fans don’t want us to win? I don’t see it that way, I think the fans inside the stadium will create the same atmosphere they always do.”

Tottenham’s win over Burnley over the weekend was their first win following a run of four losses in the Premier League.