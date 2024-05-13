Fixture: Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting line-up for what is his final away game as Reds boss.

Klopp takes his men to Villa Park knowing that Champions League football and third spot in the Premier League is secure.

He will want to bow out on a high and also look for Liverpool to keep a tight backline, with the Reds having conceded 21 times on their travels in the league this term, more than Manchester City (18) and Arsenal (13).

Liverpool face an Aston Villa side keen to wrap up a top four spot by beating them tonight and the earlier meeting between the two sides this term finished 3-0 to the Reds at Anfield.

Klopp selects Alisson in goal tonight, while at the back he goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as a four.

Midfield sees the Liverpool manager deploy Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

If Klopp wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench and they include Conor Bradley and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley