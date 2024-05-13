Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has predicted that Manchester United-linked Thomas Tuchel will still be at Bayern Munich next season.

Bayern Munich announced earlier this year that the German will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

However, the club’s search for a new manager has gone horribly wrong with as many as four coaches rejecting approaches from the German giants in the last few months.

The German has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, who are mulling over whether to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, and is currently the bookmakers’ favourite for the Old Trafford job.

Tuchel is still scheduled to move on from Bayern Munich but there are rumblings that the club could try to convince the German to stay on at the Allianz Arena next season.

Fjortoft insisted that he could go horribly wrong with his prediction, but claimed that he sees Tuchel starting next season as the Bayern Munich manager.

He took to X and wrote: “Yes! I go all in! Yes! You will SO notice me if I am wrong.

“But!

“I think Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern – coach also next season.”

Bayern Munich are set to end the season without winning a trophy under Tuchel, but have integrated summer signing Harry Kane well and he has 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga games.