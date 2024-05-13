Italian giants Inter Milan have identified a replacement for Aston Villa target Denzel Dumfries in a further sign the Dutchman could be sold.

The 28-year-old full-back is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Italian outfit and talks over a new deal have happened.

Dumfries wants a pay raise and Inter Milan have yet to negotiate a new contract with him.

Inter will sell him if he does not agree to their proposal and Dumfries is of interest to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are keen on Dumfries and a signal he could well be available has now emerged.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Inter Milan have identified a replacement Dumfries in the shape of Red Bull Salzburg star Amar Dedic.

Inter feel that Dedic could come in to replace Dumfries and he is one of the names under consideration at the San Siro.

Aston Villa look poised to qualify for the Champions League next season and that could further boost their chances of landing Dumfries.