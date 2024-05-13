Richard Keys has urged Erik ten Hag to leave Manchester United and insisted that the job at Old Trafford was always too big for him.

Manchester United suffered another defeat at home on Sunday to Arsenal, which was their 14th league defeat of the Premier League season.

They are now sitting eighth in the Premier League standings and are facing the threat of not being involved in European football at all in the 2024/25 campaign.

Keys has been a vocal critic of the Dutchman since last season and believes Ten Hag was delusional to suggest that his team competed with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He insisted that Manchester United were not even good enough to take advantage of an off-colour Arsenal and it is high time that Ten Hag leaves Manchester United as he was never good enough for the job.

The veteran broadcaster wrote on his personal blog: “After this, I’m done with commenting on ten Hag – but, for the last time – what planet does he inhabit? What game did he watch yesterday?

“Before we heard from him I predicted on-air some of the post-match nonsense he’d be spouting – including the suggestion that Utd had gone ‘toe to toe’ with a team challenging for the title.

“True to form, that’s exactly what he did. Of course, he did.

“Honestly. No, you didn’t Erik. They were poor but got the job done. You were hopeless.

“One other thing – I don’t know if you’ve had a look at the table, but you’re 32 points behind them.

“Go. Just go. The job was always too big for you.”

Manchester United do not want to take a decision on Ten Hag’s future until after the FA Cup final.