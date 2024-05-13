Newcastle United tabled a bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson in January, but the Italian club were not keen to sell the player in the middle of the season.

Ederson has been in impressive form this season and his performances have attracted the interest of a few clubs across Europe.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle believed to be interested in signing him.

It has been claimed that Newcastle’s interest in him went beyond just admiration and they actually tried to sign him in the winter window.

According to Italian outlet TuttoAtalanta, the Magpies did table a bid to try and snare him away from Atalanta in January.

A Newcastle official arrived in Bergamo to hold talks with Atalanta and offered a deal worth €40m to the Serie A club.

However, Atalanta were very clear about not wanting to sell Ederson in the middle of the season.

They stuck to their guns and Newcastle had to leave Bergamo empty-handed despite their willingness to offer considerable money for the Brazilian.