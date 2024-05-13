Newcastle United are looking at any arrangement that could offload Isaac Hayden, a target for QPR, in the summer transfer window, according to the Chronicle.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Newcastle from Arsenal in the summer of 2016 and has 171 appearances for the Magpies under his belt.

Hayden spent the first half of the ongoing season with Belgian outfit Standard Liege and joined QPR on loan in the second half of the season.

It is suggested that the London outfit are keen on bringing Hayden back to Loftus Park in the summer.

The midfielder has two more years left on his Newcastle contract, but the Magpies would like to offload him.

They are considering any arrangement by which they can offload Hayden from the books at St James’ Park.

Parting ways with Hayden would free up a space in the squad and money on the wage bill.

Now it remains to be seen whether QPR will be able to come up with an offer to agree to a deal with Newcastle for Hayden, or whether another side make a move.