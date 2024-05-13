Richard Keys has questioned the decision not to give Everton boss Sean Dyche and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil Manager of the Season nominations after the work they have done with their respective teams.

The end-of-the-season nominations are out and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and Arsenal boss MIkel Arteta have all made the list.

However, there are names that have missed out, much to the displeasure of Keys.

The 67-year-old is particularly displeased with the omission of Dyche and O’Neil, who he believes have done excellent jobs with their respective teams despite the difficulties they have been operating under.

While congratulating Bournemouth boss Iraola for his nomination, Keys wrote on his blog: “Congratulations to Iraola for his Manager of the Season nomination

“I guess he gets a mention because he’s steered Bournemouth to a record points total – 48 with one game to come – 9 more than last season?

“All that pre-season planning clearly paid dividends.

“I look two places below Bournemouth and find Wolves – already five points better off than last season – whose manager was appointed three days before the season started. He had no time to plan.

“He’s also English, which is why he isn’t on the MoS nominations list. Well – I can’t think of another reason.

“And if we give Sean Dyche Everton’s eight points back the Toffees also have 48.

“After a torrid campaign off the pitch – Dyche has worked wonders on it. No nomination for him either though. I wonder why?”

Dyche and O’Neill will be looking to kick on with their respective sides next season and stay well away from relegation trouble.