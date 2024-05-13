Crystal Palace forward John-Kymani Gordon is set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to the South London Press.

Despite progressing through Palace’s youth set-up, the 21-year-old never got the opportunity at the first-team level at Selhurst Park, only making it to the bench on a few occasions.

He has been out on loan at different clubs though, the latest of which was at League Two club AFC Wimbledon for the second half of the season.

Gordon finished the season there with 18 league appearances and was used in multiple positions on the pitch by manager Johnnie Jackson.

With the League Two season now having ended he is set to return to his parent club.

However, Gordon will be on the move yet again with the Premier League club and the forward parting ways.

Gordon will be an attractive option as a free agent having helped Carlisle United win promotion at the end of the 2022/23 season.

It remains to be seen which clubs make a move to try to secure the 21-year-old’s services this summer.