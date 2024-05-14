Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has conceded that he does not see Derek McInnes agreeing to succeed Nick Montgomery at Easter Road.

Hibernian have decided to sack Montgomery after back-to-back league defeats and will now work to bring in a new manager at the end of the season.

They failed to finish in the top six of the Scottish Premiership this season and are finishing the campaign in a disappointing manner.

Speculation is already under way on who could become the next Hibs boss and there are suggestions that McInnes could be one of the contenders.

The Scot has impressed at Kilmarnock, who are sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership and has rebuilt his reputation there.

However, McManus stressed that he does not see the Kilmarnock boss agreeing to shift bases to Hibernian.

He believes any manager doing well at another club would think twice about working under the current Hibs ownership.

McManus took to X and wrote: “Sadly, I have to agree with this [that McInnes would not go to Hibs].

“I’d love Derek McInnes at Hibs but being brutally honest why would any manager doing well at a club want to work under the current board/ownership at Easter Road.”

Hibernian are again staring at a period of managerial change and will hope to buck the recent trend of appointments by getting in the right man.