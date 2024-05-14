Bruno Fernandes is not looking to leave Manchester United despite interest from Saudi Arabia, according to talkSPORT.

Fernandes has been one of the most successful signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United.

The Portuguese has again been the most creative player this season for the Old Trafford outfit, scoring 15 times and registering eleven assists this season.

There are claims that Saudi clubs are interested in getting their hands on the Manchester United star this summer.

However, Fernandes is not pushing to move on from Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

The club captain still has two years left on his contract and is happy to continue at Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are open to selling several of their stars this summer but Fernandes is not one of the players they are actively looking to sell.

The Portuguese missed the last two games due to an injury and his absence was felt in the middle of the pitch.