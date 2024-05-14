Celtic have moved forward with a ‘serious offer’ for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, but the club will only make a decision at the end of the season.

Joe Hart will retire from football at the end of the season and Celtic are in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Celtic struggled in their goalkeeping department before the former Manchester City goalkeeper arrived and they want to avoid their past mistakes.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in an experienced head between the sticks and Cakir has been closely monitored over the last few months.

And according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, the Scottish champions have indeed put in a ‘serious offer’ for the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

It has been claimed that Celtic have offered €7.5m to Trabzonspor to take Cakir to Parkhead in the summer.

He is also Trabzonspor’s club captain, and Rodgers values the experience and leadership Cakir could add to his Celtic squad.

The goalkeeper wants to go abroad, but Trabzonspor will only decide what to do at the end of the season, with other clubs keen too.

Trabzonspor are also not likely to want anything to disrupt plans for the upcoming Turkish Cup final.