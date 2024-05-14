Trabzonspor’s push to sign Paul Onuachu from Southampton will only become clear after the Turkish Cup final later this month.

The 29-year-old forward joined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan last summer and his performances for the Turkish outfit have turned some heads.

Onuachu has scored 15 times in all competitions for Trabzonspor and has helped the club reach the Turkish Cup final.

His performances have impressed the Trabzonspor hierarchy and they are keen to keep the Southampton star at the club, with talks being held but described as being tough.

Onuachu is keen to stay and the Super Lig outfit and is personally involved in the transfer discussions.

It remains unclear whether a deal will happen though and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, it will only become clear after the Turkish Cup final on 23rd May.

Trabzonspor are not the only Super Lig outfit after Onuachu’s signature, as newly promoted Goztepe, Southampton’s sister club, are also keen on landing the forward.

His deal with Southampton is set to expire in 2026 and the player is keen to get his future resolved before going into next season.

Trabzonspor though want nothing to disrupt preparations for the cup final for now.