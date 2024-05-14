Juventus have offered two players to Genoa as makeweights in a potential deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson this summer.

Gudmundsson is expected to leave Genoa in the summer and there are now a clutch of clubs interested in getting their hands on him.

Tottenham have been tracking him for several months but it seems more likely that the Iceland international will stay put in Italy.

He would prefer a move to Inter but Juventus are the ones who are now pushing hard to move forward with a deal.

His Italian suitors are unlikely to match Genoa’s €40m asking price but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are ready to offer players to bring down the price.

It has been claimed the Turin giants have offered Genoa Fabio Miretti and Enzo Barrenechea on loan deals with the potential of the moves being permanent as well.

Juventus have a plan in place to try and get a deal done for Gudmundsson and are already in talks with his agent.

Inter are also looking at players they could offer to Genoa as part of a potential deal for the attacker.