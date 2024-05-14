Manchester United have held a meeting with the agent of Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna in recent days to discuss the prospect of him taking over from Erik ten Hag, it has been claimed in France.

The Red Devils could make a change in the dugout at the end of the season following underwhelming performances and results under Ten Hag.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of possible candidates to succeed the Dutchman.

England boss Gareth Southgate and departing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel are both claimed to be of interest to the Red Devils.

Ipswich boss McKenna’s stock is high and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the club have made a concrete move in his direction.

There has been contact between McKenna’s representative and Manchester United in recent days.

Southgate remains in the mix, but the decision-makers at Manchester United have doubts regarding when the England manager will be free of his Euros 2024 duties to take up the job.

McKenna has proven his credentials by leading Ipswich to two promotions in two successive seasons starting from League One.

It is claimed McKenna is excited by the prospect of taking over Manchester United.