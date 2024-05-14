Newcastle United are not as close to a deal for the signature of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as previously anticipated, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are already working towards getting some of their business done early ahead of the summer transfer window.

Their PSR issues mean Newcastle are looking at free agents and Kelly has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle are reportedly pushing ahead with their pursuit of the left-sided centre-back this summer.

However, it has been claimed that a deal to sign him is not as close as it has been claimed.

Talks are still ongoing but for the moment, there is still no deal in place for Kelly to move to St. James Park.

The defender is still a target for Newcastle and his versatility also makes him an attractive proposition for the north east giants.

But for the moment, a deal is still not close for Newcastle to sign the Bournemouth defender ahead of the summer.