Newcastle United have been one of the clubs ‘quickest to position itself’ in the hunt for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to be a wanted man this summer.

The Georgia international has taken a big step up in his performance level this season and it has not gone unnoticed.

He has been a key member of Ruben Baraja’s team this term, missing just one of the 35 La Liga games Valencia have played so far this season.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are now showing keen interest.

The Magpies are expected to see both Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius leave this summer, reducing their options in goal, and see Mamardashvili as possible addition.

It is claimed that Newcastle have been one of the clubs ‘quickest to position itself’ in the chase for the goalkeeper.

The Magpies are not the only side keen on the shot-stopper, who is expected to cost around €40m.

That would represent a big profit for Valencia, who paid just under €1m to sign Mamadarshvili.