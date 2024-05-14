Newly promoted Championship club Portsmouth are not interested in signing Newcastle United man Matt Ritchie in the summer, according to The News.

The 34-year-old midfielder came through the academy ranks at Portsmouth and joined Newcastle in 2016.

Ritchie has featured over 200 times for Newcastle, scoring 25 goals and laying on 32 assists in the process.

The former Portsmouth star is not one of Eddie Howe’s preferred options and he is expected to leave Newcastle this summer when his deal expires.

A move back to Portsmouth to play in the Championship could have been an emotional affair for Ritchie, but it is unlikely to happen.

Ritchie is not on Portsmouth boss John Mousinho’s transfer wish list for the summer.

Portsmouth earned promotion to the Championship this season and they have several players on their shortlist to strengthen their squad.

Ritchie made ten senior appearances for Portsmouth before leaving in 2011 and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 34-year-old veteran.