Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Dundee to Ibrox this evening.

The Gers’ Scottish Premiership title hopes were all but extinguished at the weekend when they lost the Old Firm clash against Celtic.

Clement is looking for a reaction though and will not want Rangers to go into the Scottish Cup final later this month on the back of poor performances and results.

The Rangers boss is without a host of players due to injury however and Dundee will be looking to spring a late season surprise.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal, while in defence Clement picks a flat back four of James Tavernier, Ben Davies, Leon King and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Midfield sees Rangers go with Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland and Fabio Silva support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement wants to make changes he has options on the bench and they include Kemar Roofe and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Dundee

Butland, Tavernier, Davies, King, Yilmaz, Raskin, Diomande, Cantwell, McCausland, Silva, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Dowell, S Wright, Roofe, Barisic, Yfeko, Fraser, Lowry, McKinnon