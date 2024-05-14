Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio has insisted that the club will respect the wishes of Manchester United-linked coach Thiago Motta but stressed that they will try everything to keep hold of him.

Motta is considered the brightest young coach in Italian football at the moment and has been tipped to move on to bigger things.

He has masterminded the ascent of an unfancied Bologna team to the Serie A top four this season and they will be playing Champions League football next season.

The Italian is being looked at as an option by Manchester United if they sack Erik ten Hag and even Juventus want him as the successor to Massimiliano Allegri.

His contract expires in the summer but Bologna want to offer him a new deal and a meeting is set for this week between the club hierarchy and Motta.

Di Vaio insisted that Bologna will do their level best to keep hold of their head coach but admitted that they will respect his wishes regardless.

The Bologna sporting director said on Radio24 (via Calciomercato.it): “We will do everything to keep him, our will is very clear.

“We look forward to sitting at the table with him.

“There are important arguments to put forward to continue with Bologna, but we will respect his wishes.”

Motta is likely to demand a competitive squad for next season if he is to stay at Bologna.