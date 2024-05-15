Wout Weghorst’s agent is to fly to England next week to speak to Burnley about their plans for the striker and admits he ‘cannot imagine’ that the Clarets want to keep his client.

The Dutch striker is currently on loan at German side Hoffenheim, but is due to return to Burnley when it ends and is under contract for another year at Turf Moor.

Weghorst has been dreaming of returning home to the Netherlands to play for FC Twente, however the ball is in Burnley’s court.

Agent Simon Cziommer has revealed he will fly to England to hold talks with Burnley to find out what their thinking is about Weghorst.

He admits he ‘cannot imagine’ that the Clarets would be unwilling to do business when the alternative is Weghorst leaving on a free transfer next year.

“The question is what plans Burnley have. I cannot imagine that they want to keep him for a year and then let him leave on a free transfer”, Cziommer told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“But I say that without having spoken to the club.

“Next week I will fly to Burnley, then I will discuss with the chairman and owner what the intention is.”

The agent is clear he does not know what Twente can offer to Burnley, but first wants to find out what the Clarets’ position on Weghorst is before proceeding.

“I don’t know yet what exactly is possible from Twente’s side. The next step is that we know what Burnley want.

“There was an amount in it, and it still is. It will fluctuate towards August. We will see how we can best respond to the current situation.”

With Burnley having dropped down to the Championship, Weghorst is unlikely to want to play in the second tier next season.