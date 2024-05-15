AC Milan will wait for their new coach’s opinion before they make a decision on whether to pursue Tottenham Hotspur star Emerson Royal in the summer.

The 25-year-old right-back has featured 21 times in the league for Spurs but has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up.

Serie A giants AC Milan have their eyes on Royal and the European heavyweights might provide the Brazilian with an exit route from Tottenham in the summer.

The AC Milan hierarchy believe that the Brazilian could be persuaded to leave Tottenham in the summer.

Royal has two more years left on his contract and Tottenham are claimed to want a fee in the region of €30m to let him leave.

AC Milan are interested in him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they will not rush into a decision over Royal as the Rossoneri have decided to wait for their new coach’s opinion about a potential deal.

Current Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli is expected to leave at the end of this season.

AC Milan are in search of a new coach and they are expected to make an appointment soon.

Royal has made 100 appearances for Spurs so far in his career and it remains to be seen where his future lies in the summer.