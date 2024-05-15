Crystal Palace are looking to snap up Hamed Traore on loan from Bournemouth when the transfer window opens.

Traore made the move to Italian giants Napoli in the winter transfer window this year, joining the club on a loan deal.

While there is an option to buy in the agreement, set at around the €25m mark, it is tough for the Italians to do the deal and the clause is not expected to be triggered.

The attacking midfielder is expected to return to Bournemouth when the Italian season concludes, but he could soon be on the move again.

Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace want Traore, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, and are intending to swoop for him.

The Eagles are looking to strike a loan deal with Bournemouth for the Ivory Coast international.

Glasner is looking to strengthen the Crystal Palace squad over the summer and it would appear Traore fits the bill for the Austrian.

The 24-year-old has turned out nine times for Napoli in Serie A since he joined, as well as appearing in the Champions League last 16 tie against Barcelona.