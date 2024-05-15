Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has weighed in on Jurgen Klopp’s future after Liverpool and rubbished thoughts he will not have a lengthy period out of the game.

Klopp is set to be in charge of Liverpool for the final time on Sunday when the Reds finish off their Premier League campaign at Anfield.

The German is intending to take a break after almost a decade full of pressure as Liverpool boss.

Heidel is close friends with Klopp and insists that there is simply no way Klopp will return to the game within a couple of months.

“To all the people who now believe that he will be back in two months: That’s not Jurgen Klopp, I would put my hand in the fire for that. And I know a little bit about what he’s up to”, Heidel told German daily Bild.

“The people who say that he will come back tomorrow, what kind of pressure was on a coach like Jurgen Klopp – with these clubs that he had. It’s completely understandable to me that he just wants to take care of himself and his family now.”

Heidel does not see Klopp ever taking charge of another English side and believes the same also applies for Germany.

“It won’t be that easy. I can’t imagine him ever coaching another club in England. That just doesn’t suit him. And I think that’s also very difficult in Germany.”

If Klopp does return to club management in the future then sides in Spain, Italy and elsewhere may be encouraged by Heidel’s ruling out of England and Germany.