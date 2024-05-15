Plymouth Argyle are still in the process of deciding who they want as their new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Argyle sacked Ian Foster in April and were kept afloat in the Championship by director of football Neil Dewsnip.

Now the hunt is on for the man to come in and take charge at Home Park as Plymouth look towards another season of Championship football.

A host of managers have been linked with the job, but Plymouth have yet to decide on the man that they want.

Argyle will be keen to be thorough and make sure they appoint the right man as they look to avoid relegation worries in the next campaign.

They finished just a point above the drop zone, with 51 points picked up from 46 games.

And a final day 1-0 win over Hull City at Home Park secured survival for Plymouth.

Then Hull boss Liam Rosenior is available, with the Tigers sacking him recently after their failure to reach the playoffs this season.