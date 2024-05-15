Crystal Palace have made a ‘farewell promise’ to striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the event that a big offer comes in for him during the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Mateta is being looked at closely by Serie A giants Napoli, who could be in the market for a new striker in the summer.

He is a player that Napoli know well and they tracked him when he was at his former club Mainz, before deciding to sign Victor Osimhen.

Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioNapoli), Mateta is again in Napoli’s sights.

It is suggested that ‘a farewell promise’ has been made to Mateta by Palace, whereby they will sell him if a big offer arrives in the summer.

Mateta has been playing regularly for Crystal Palace this season and has been hugely boosted by the arrival of Oliver Glasner as boss.

The striker has scored six times in his last five league games for Crystal Palace, including braces against West Ham and Newcastle United.

Given Mateta’s form, Palace may not be eager to sell him, despite claims of a promise made to the 26-year-old.