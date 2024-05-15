Tottenham Hotspur are set to win the race to sign Glentoran’s young prospect George Feeney, with the Northern Irish side expected to make significant windfall from the deal, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

At the age of just 16, the young attacker has broken into Glentoran’s first-team, having featured in ten games overall for the senior side.

Feeney’s potential has been recognised in England with interest arriving from north London.

Tottenham are keen on adding the young prospect to their youth ranks and are even set to win the race to sign Feeney.

The transfer will be sealed in the summer, with the Northern Ireland side receiving a significant fee for the move, along with potential add-ons.

Feeney is expected to join up with Tottenham’s youth set-up for now and will hope to break into their first-team in the future.

Tottenham will be looking to see Feeney continue his development in the capital over the coming years.

Spurs handed a first team debut for 16-year-old Mikey Moore on Tuesday, with the winger facing Manchester City.