Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglu has admitted that Mikey Moore’s appearance against Manchester City on Tuesday was a reward for the youngster and it would not have been fair to overlook him.

The 16-year-old left winger has impressed this season with his performances for Tottenham’s Under-18 side, scoring 14 goals in 12 games.

Moore has been training with Postecoglou’s squad in recent weeks and the Tottenham boss handed the young winger his debut against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Postecoglou stated that Tuesday’s appearance was a reward for the hard work Moore is putting in on the training ground and added that the 16-year-old still has a long way to go in his career.

The Spurs boss admitted that it was in his plan for some time to provide Moore with senior minutes and admitted that the game against Manchester City provided him with the right opportunity.

“He’s been training well with us, we wanted to get him some game time, it just hasn’t panned out in the last few games, it was an opportunity to just get him out there”, Postecoglou said in a post match press conference.

“He’s still got a long way to go, he’s only 16, he’s a great kid.

“It’s a reward, because we’ve had him training with us and he hasn’t been playing with the U21s either, we thought it wouldn’t be fair to not reward his hard work with an appearance.”

Tottenham are set to play against Sheffield United in their last game of the season and Moore will be hoping to get some more minutes against the Blades.