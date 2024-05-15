There is a ‘willingness’ on the part of both Wolves and Che Adams to get a deal done for him to head to Molineux, according to talkSPORT.

Adams is out of contract at Southampton in the summer and is widely expected to move on from St Mary’s.

Wolves, previous suitors of the Scot, are back in the mix in a bid to make sure they secure the striker on a free transfer.

And it is claimed that there is a ‘willingness’ on both sides to come to an agreement and get the deal done.

Adams is currently trying to help Southampton to win the playoffs and get back to the Premier League.

Even if Saints do go up though, it appears that they will not have Adams with them next season and would need to find a way to stop him when they face Wolves.

The 27-year-old has found the back of the net 17 times for Southampton this season, in 45 outings.

Adams missed the first leg of Southampton’s playoff semi-final tie against West Brom due to injury, but he could well be fit for the second leg.