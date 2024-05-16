Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all watching Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to the Daily Mail.

Summerville has been lighting up the Championship with Leeds and won the player of the season award in the division this term; he was recently hailed by Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy as the best he faced.

The 22-year-old Dutch winger’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, even though his goals and performances dipped towards the end of the campaign.

Summerville could be sold by Leeds if they do not win promotion through the playoffs, while there may even be offers if they do go up.

Premier League sides Aston Villa, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool are all watching Summerville and his situation closely.

The attacker has impressed his Premier League suitors and boosted his reputation this season.

Moving to Liverpool would see Summerville play under Arne Slot, the current Feyenoord coach; Summerville was on the books at Feyenoord before he moved to Leeds.

Aston Villa meanwhile have Champions League football to offer to lure Summerville to Villa Park, while Newcastle can present their ambitious project and Chelsea’s standing has been increased by their fine end of season form.