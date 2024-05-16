A trio of Italian clubs in the form of Chievo Verona, Torino and Parma are interested in getting their hands on Celtic attacker Sead Haksabanovic this summer.

The 25-year-old winger was loaned out to Stoke City last summer and he had a difficult season in the Championship, scoring once and registering two assists in 19 league appearances.

Haksabanovic is scheduled to return to Celtic in the summer but he is not expected to be part of the club’s future.

The Bhoys are expected to be open to selling a player who still has more than three years left on his contract.

And according to Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt, three clubs in Italy are showing an interest in him.

Verona, Torino and Parma are interested in making a move for the winger in the upcoming transfer window.

Haksabanovic would be open to a move to Italy if he receives concrete offers on his table this summer.

Celtic are yet to make a final decision on the winger’s future but are likely to accept offers in the region of €3m in the coming months.