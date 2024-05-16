None of Michael Olise’s suitors have held concrete talks with Crystal Palace about snapping him up this summer, according to the Athletic.

Olise has been impressive with his performances for Oliver Glasner’s team this season with his presence being felt in front of the opposition goal.

In the 18 Premier League matches he has played after missing a chunk of the season with injury, Olise has scored ten goals from the wing, including two against Manchester United.

Olise is expected to be in demand in the summer and it is unclear if Palace can keep hold of him.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are two clubs who have been linked with a possible move for Olise.

However, no club have yet held any concrete talks with Crystal Palace and it is not guaranteed he will leave even if they do.

He has a release clause in his Crystal Palace contract that could trigger his release for a fee in the region of £60m, however it is claimed to have complexities to it and is not straightforward.

New Palace boss Glasner will be hoping he can keep hold of Olise next season as he looks to push the Eagles up the Premier League standings and make good on the early promise shown.