Brondby coach Jesper Sorensen has admitted that he understands why clubs are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur tracked Yuito Suzuki ahead of the summer.

The 22-year-old Japanese attacker has been in good form this season, scoring eleven times in 30 appearances in all competitions with nine assists to his name as well.

Manchester United and Tottenham are amongst the clubs who have been sending scouts to watch the Brondby forward in action.

The two Premier League sides are considering making a move for him and there are other teams are watching the striker as well.

Sorensen insisted that he understands why clubs are looking at him as he loves watching Suzuki play as well.

However, for the moment the Brondby boss is not worried about losing the forward despite being aware that several clubs are keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer.

Sorensen was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold: “I understand that others come and look at him because I also like to look at him.

“I’m not worried about that much.

“The things I’m worried about right now is how we win against Silkeborg on Sunday.

“I have to say, I also think he’s good. Everyone can see that he can do something extra.

“I am happy that he is in Brondby and can understand if others are also fond of him.”

Brondby could end up demanding as much as €25m for the forward if clubs follow up on their interest with an approach to sign him this summer.