Leeds United could be forced to sell as many as ten players and only consider signing free agents and players on loan to avoid breaching the EFL’s spending rules if they do not get promoted to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

Daniel Farke’s men are set to host Norwich City in the second leg of their playoff semi-final at Elland Road tonight.

The first leg finished 0-0 at Carrow Road and Leeds are keen to get the job done at home, but go into the game under big pressure to book a spot in the final.

However, more than promotion could be on the line for Leeds tonight as a failure to get Premier League football could lead to severe cuts in their spending in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that failure to get promoted could see Leeds end up breaching the EFL’s spending rules.

In order to balance their books, Leeds could be forced to move on as many as ten players this summer.

They would also be forced to look at only free agents and players available on loan to replace the departed players.

Leeds started the season as one of the favourites to get promoted but a poor run at the end of the campaign derailed their automatic promotion chase.

The situation adds to the need for Leeds to take care of business against Norwich tonight and ultimately win the playoffs.