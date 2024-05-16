City Football Group club Girona have contacted Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara’s entourage to register their interest in him.

Thiago is approaching the end of his contract at Liverpool and is poised to exit Anfield at the same time as Jurgen Klopp and his backroom team, turning the page on an era.

La Liga side Girona, part of the City Football Group, are aware of Thiago’s situation and are interested.

They have, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, contacted Thiago’s entourage to find out about his situation and ask about his plans.

It is felt by Girona that Thiago would represent a good option to bolster their midfield options as well as introduce a leader to the dressing room.

Thiago would, it is suggested, welcome the chance to return to Catalonia after eleven years away.

A potential issue could be Thiago’s wage demands as he earns around €10m per season net at Liverpool and would have to take a pay cut.

Thiago is not yet a priority for Girona, but he is firmly in their thoughts as a possible summer signing.

Girona currently sit in third place in La Liga and will have Champions League football next season.