Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon despite having admiration for the player, according to The Athletic.

Gordon has been one of the best players for Newcastle this season, scoring eleven goals and registering ten assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

His performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs in the Premier League and there is speculation over him leaving the Magpies.

Liverpool are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on the winger and believed to be considering a move for him this summer, amid talk Luis Diaz could leave.

However, it has been claimed that the Reds are not expected to try and sign Gordon in the next transfer window.

Newcastle are in no mood to lose Gordon and will resist any offers from clubs in the Premier League.

Even if Newcastle open up to the prospect of selling him, the money it would take to get him out of St. James’ Park this summer would be astronomical.

Liverpool are unlikely to get into a chase for a player who, for the moment, seems nailed on to stay at Newcastle.