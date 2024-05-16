Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has emerged onto the radar of Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Whites are preparing for their big playoff semi-final clash against Norwich City at Elland Road tonight.

However, Leeds are also facing the prospect of being forced to sell as many as ten players this summer if they do not get promoted to the Premier League.

Meslier is one of the players who are is likely to depart in the next window if Leeds are still in the Championship.

And it has been claimed that the French goalkeeper is on Newcastle’s radar ahead of the summer.

Newcastle are expected to bring in new goalkeepers in the next transfer window as part of their plans; they are expected to see Loris Karius and Martin Dubravka go.

They are considering several goalkeepers and Meslier is one of the shot-stoppers they are looking at.

Newcastle scouts have been regularly attending Leeds’ games, with Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray also on their watchlist.