Newcastle United are not worried about Manchester United’s interest in Tosin Adarabioyo and are confident that the defender will end up on Tyneside, according to the Daily Mail.

The Fulham defender will leave Craven Cottage in the summer on a free transfer following the end of his contract.

Several clubs have been interested in picking up the defender in the next window but Newcastle are the frontrunners to sign him.

They have already made an offer to the defender but there are claims that Manchester United are looking to hijack his move to St. James’ Park.

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox has a previous relationship with the centre-back, but Newcastle are remaining calm about signing him.

The Magpies are not troubled by the interest shown by Manchester United at this stage.

The Red Devils are yet to make a formal offer to the defender that he could consider this summer.

Newcastle also believe that the uncertainty at Old Trafford will work against Manchester United in the pursuit of Adarabioyo.

The Magpies are confident that the centre-back will end up on Tyneside this summer transfer window.