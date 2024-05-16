Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has dubbed Leeds United’s Archie Gray ‘incredible’ after he helped the Whites to reach the playoff final.

Gray started at full-back for Leeds in the second leg of their playoff semi-final tie against Norwich City on Thursday night.

The Whites blew Norwich away and were 3-0 up at Elland Road by half-time, while the game ended 4-0; Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville scored for Leeds.

Gray completed the full 90 minutes and impressed Windass, who plays for Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass, using one word to describe Gray, took to X after the match and wrote: “Archie Gray, 18. Incredible.”

Gray has been a key man for Leeds throughout the season despite his tender years.

Whites boss Daniel Farke will be looking for Gray to produce another superb performance in the playoff final at Wembley.

If Leeds do not seal promotion back to the Premier League then they are expected to be tested with offers for Gray in the approaching summer transfer window.