Sir Jim Ratcliffe would prefer to bring in a young manager if Manchester United decide to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

Kieran McKenna has emerged as one of the contenders to become the next Manchester United manager if they decide to sack Ten Hag.

Manchester United are yet to take a call on whether they need a change of manager this summer.

The Ipswich Town boss is now being seen as a strong contender, but Manchester United are yet to make a move towards trying to sign him.

However, a move for him would be in line with the new minority owner’s thinking if Manchester United decide to bring their former academy coach back to the club.

It has been claimed that Ratcliffe is in favour of bringing in a young manager if Ten Hag is sacked.

A new structure is being built behind the scenes and any new manager would have to accept a reduced role of head coach.

Ratcliffe and his team would prefer to invest in a young coach who could grow with the club rather than bring in a proven trophy-winning manager.