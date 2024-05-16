Sunderland are yet to settle on their preferred candidate for their managerial vacancy, despite suggestions they were close to an appointment, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats have been working hard behind the scenes to try and finalise the appointment of a new manager.

They had three managers last season and the club are keen to make sure that they get the right man ahead of the summer.

Sunderland were reportedly closing in on finalising the name of their new manager in the last few days.

However, it has been claimed that there could still be more than one candidate in the running for the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland appear to be yet to settle on the identity of the man they want in charge of the team next season.

Bayern Munich academy coach Rene Maric and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl have been on Sunderland’s radar.

But for the moment, Sunderland are still some way away from nailing down the man they want this summer.