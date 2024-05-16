Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has urged the Whites players to enjoy the noise and atmosphere at Elland Road tonight against Norwich City.

The Whites managed to walk away from Carrow Road with a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie last week.

Leeds are hoping to get the job done and book their place at Wembley with a win over Norwich at home tonight.

A sold-out Elland Road will take in the action and the Leeds fans are expected to create a raucous atmosphere to inspire Daniel Farke’s side.

Elland Road can be intimidating for the home side as well, but Matteo insisted that the Leeds stars must enjoy the pressure of playing in such an atmosphere.

He stressed that it is important that the Leeds players avoid making mistakes in such a din and feels they have the quality to actually enjoy such pressure.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “The fans will bring the energy and the players have got to get around that.

“When the noise comes, don’t do anything stupid and enjoy it if you can.

“When you are feeling under that kind of pressure and atmosphere, the top players can enjoy it and make it work.

“I think with the quality we have in the team, we should enjoy it and we should relish this type of game.”

Leeds will hope to exorcise the ghost of the playoff semi-final in 2019 when they let a golden opportunity slip at home against Derby County.