Sheffield United are willing to give Sunderland ‘very good money’ for goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, but it does not meet the Black Cats’ asking price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blades are aiming to rebuild over the summer following a disastrous campaign in the Premier League.

Boss Chris Wilder wants to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Wes Foderingham leaving Bramall Lane, and Patterson is the man he is keen to sign.

Sheffield United are claimed to be ready to pay ‘very good money’ to snap up Patterson, but their idea of an acceptable bid does not tally with Sunderland’s.

The Blades look to have work to do if they are to be able to strike a deal with the Black Cats for Patterson.

Sunderland have been linked with Wigan Athletic shot-stopper Sam Tickle in the event that they choose to do a deal with Sheffield United for Patterson.

Patterson is under contract at Sunderland until 2028, placing the Black Cats in a strong position to dictate the situation.

It also remains to be seen whether Patterson thinks swapping Sunderland for Sheffield United is a smart career move.