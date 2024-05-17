Leicester City are interested in getting their hands on Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper spent most of the season warming the bench but has started the last eight Serie A fixtures for Lazio.

His performances in the Lazio goal have led to links away from the club in the upcoming transfer window.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League where a few clubs are keeping an eye on him.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via LaLazioSiaMonoi), Leicester are interested in signing Mandas in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With promotion secured, Enzo Maresca is now looking to add to his squad to prepare for life in the top flight.

The Leicester boss wants to bring in a new goalkeeper and Mandas is a player the Italian likes.

Lazio are not ruling out anything but are waiting to decide their budget for the upcoming season.

They could open to offers of around €15m for Mandas in the summer transfer window.