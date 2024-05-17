Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has credited Celtic for turning up this season when it mattered as they marched to another Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic wrapped up another Scottish Premiership title this week when they beat Kilmarnock 5-0 away from home.

Rangers put up a better fight this season but ultimately Celtic did the job by beating their age-old rivals in two derbies in the last couple of months to march ahead in the league table.

Postecoglou won five trophies at Celtic before he left the club for Spurs last year and he is delighted to see them win the league again this season.

The Tottenham boss pointed out that despite a more challenging campaign, Brendan Rodgers and his players did their job when it mattered the most.

Speaking about Celtic’s league title triumph, the Australian said in a press conference: “I love them.

“Great people, great manager, great staff, great footballers and an unbelievable club.

“I watched the game and I know, because I experienced it, how they would have felt at that final whistle and going back to Celtic Park later in the night.

“It’s a special place.

“Credit to them because it was a difficult year for Brendan and the boys but when it mattered and counted, they stood up.”

Celtic have one more chance to add another trophy to their cabinet this season when they take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on 25th May.