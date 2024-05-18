Aston Villa have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but the player is in no rush to make a decision about his future, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Gallagher has enhanced his reputation through his performances for Chelsea this season, however the Blues need to stay within the Premier League’s financial rules and he could be sold in the summer.

Tottenham have been keen on Gallagher for some time, but reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £50m valuation.

Aston Villa have now expressed an interest in the midfielder and his price tag could come down as he only has a year left on his contract.

However, Gallagher is not in any rush to make a firm decision over his future.

The midfielder is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and is likely to want to focus on international football over the coming weeks.

This season Gallagher has made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea, hitting the back of the net five times.

Gallagher skippered Chelsea in both their Premier League meetings with Aston Villa this season and looks to have made an impression on Unai Emery.