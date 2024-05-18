Feyenoord would have ‘no chance’ of keeping hold of Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh if the Magpies look to sell him this summer.

Minteh joined Newcastle last summer from Danish side OB and was instantly sent on loan to Feyenoord for the season.

The winger has made a big impression during his time at the Netherlands and Feyenoord are keen to keep hold of him on another loan deal.

The jury is out though on what Newcastle might want to do with Minteh and there have been suggestions that they will look to sell him to help fund the arrival of players in the summer.

If Newcastle do go down that route then, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International (via Voetbal Primeur), Feyenoord would have ‘no chance’ of keeping Minteh.

Feyenoord ‘simply cannot afford’ to sign Minteh on a permanent basis given he is likely to be priced at above €20m.

Minteh helped Feyenoord to collect the Dutch Cup this season and once again qualify for the Champions League through their Eredivisie placing.

The Newcastle winger has scored eleven times for Feyenoord this term and could add to that on Sunday at home to Excelsior.