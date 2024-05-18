Inter want to sign Liverpool and Manchester United linked Khephren Thuram on a free transfer when his Nice contract expires.

The midfielder only has a year to run on his deal with the French side, who are ready to offload him this coming summer to bring in a fee.

Thuram could though wait until 2025 and then leave for free, which is something Inter are urging him to do.

Inter want to sign Thuram in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

The Nerazzurri already have Khephren’s brother Marcus on the books and he is in favour of the plan, while father Lilian is also not opposed as he rates Inter as a top club.

However, Inter are wary of competition from richer clubs for the midfielder; both Liverpool and Manchester United, two Premier League heavyweights, continue to be linked with Khephren.

It is suggested that Inter know they need to move quickly to try to get Khephren on board with their plan.

The 23-year-old has made 26 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season for Nice, picking up six yellow cards in the process.